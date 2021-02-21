https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-top-pentagon-official-blasts-biden-his-comments-about-chinas-genocide-are-outrageous

Former Department of Defense chief of staff Kash Patel slammed President Joe Biden on Sunday over his administration probing the military for extremism and for Biden’s recent controversial remarks about the genocide going on inside China.

“So, at the Defense Department, like any other major department in the United States government, when you stop trading in logic and fact, you start trading in politics. And this is a prime example of what’s been done at the Defense Department,” Patel said in reference to Biden’s secretary of defense probing the military for extremism. “By their own spokesperson and their own secretary of defense, they have said they do not know the problem and whether it exists. They don’t have a name for it. They don’t have a solution for it. But they’re going to label it anyway.”

“That is a total Machiavellian approach. The ends justify the means. And they have self-admitted that the problem doesn’t exist, to their knowledge,” he added. “And that’s because it doesn’t, Maria. In my two tours at the Department of Defense, white supremacy is not rampant throughout the Department of Defense. That is outrageous and offensive to our men and women in uniform.”

“What they have done here is internally target our men and women in uniform and politicize the event by their fencing, their barbed wire, and their baseless claims of racism within the Department of Defense that’s so absurd that they issued a stand-down order,” he added.

Host Maria Bartiromo later brought up recent comments that Biden made during a CNN town hall event where Biden appeared to suggest that China’s actions were the result of “culturally … different norms.”

“They are in genocide in China against the Uyghurs. That is factually not in dispute. And for the leader of the free world to say genocide is a cultural norm is outrageous,” Patel said. “Could you imagine if President Trump had said publicly that the Uyghur genocide in China, which everyone acknowledges, is a cultural norm? It would have been a global calamity.”

“But because the left-wing media allows the politicization of our national security to continue just because Joe Biden said it, it allows for this outrageous conduct and, more importantly, the death and decimation of a minority population in China, who are encamped in fenced enclosures and cannot leave and are undergoing reeducation therapy,” he said. “This is a serious threat to the world.”

MARIA BARTIROMO, SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES ANCHOR: Next up this morning: Biden’s woke Pentagon, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordering a 60-day top-to-bottom review of extremism in the U.S. military. This just weeks after Austin fired everyone serving on the Department of Defense advisory boards, what some are calling an effort to purge the Pentagon of Trump loyalists. Kash Patel is the former chief of staff of the Department of Defense under President Trump. He joins me now. Kash, good morning to you. Thanks very much for being here. Assess the situation in terms of the defense secretary, Lloyd Austin’s, moves. KASH PATEL, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thanks for having me, Maria. So, at the Defense Department, like any other major department in the United States government, when you stop trading in logic and fact, you start trading in politics. And this is a prime example of what’s been done at the Defense Department. By their own spokesperson and their own secretary of defense, they have said they do not know the problem and whether it exists. They don’t have a name for it. They don’t have a solution for it. But they’re going to label it anyway. That is a total Machiavellian approach. The ends justify the means. And they have self-admitted that the problem doesn’t exist, to their knowledge. And that’s because it doesn’t, Maria. In my two tours at the Department of Defense, white supremacy is not rampant throughout the Department of Defense. That is outrageous and offensive to our men and women in uniform. BARTIROMO: But doesn’t this also continue this whole narrative with the seven-foot fencing and the barbed wire around the Capitol, that Nancy Pelosi and company have to be afraid of within? PATEL: Absolutely. And it’s the continued politicization of the Defense Department at the expense of our national security. Under President Trump, we put the men and women of our uniformed services up front on the battlefield to defend America. What they have done here is internally target our men and women in uniform and politicize the event by their fencing, their barbed wire, and their baseless claims of racism within the Department of Defense that’s so absurd that they issued a stand-down order. These types of orders are given in war, not at home in the United States of America, at the Pentagon, within. BARTIROMO: [Yes]. Meanwhile, there are serious threats to this country. I want to take a short break, Kash, but I want to get your take on China and your reaction to President Biden this week calling the Uyghur genocide a Chinese cultural norm. It’s just the norm. We will be right back. (COMMERCIAL BREAK) BARTIROMO: Welcome back. I am back with Kash Patel, the former chief of staff at the Department of Defense. And, Kash, you were also the number two in the Director of National Intelligence Office under Ric Grenell. You, along with Ric Grenell, John Ratcliffe, have laid out the issue around China and the threat it poses. I want to get your take on what President Biden said in that town hall this week, that the fact that one million Uyghurs are locked up in what some people call concentration camps, he said, well, this is just a cultural norm. It’s a Chinese cultural norm. What’s your take on what you heard from President Biden? PATEL: Well, that just shows you and exemplifies this administration’s take on one of our biggest threats to the Americas, which is China. They are in genocide in China against the Uyghurs. That is factually not in dispute. And for the leader of the free world to say genocide is a cultural norm is outrageous. Could you imagine if President Trump had said publicly that the Uyghur genocide in China, which everyone acknowledges, is a cultural norm? It would have been a global calamity. But because the left-wing media allows the politicization of our national security to continue just because Joe Biden said it, it allows for this outrageous conduct and, more importantly, the death and decimation of a minority population in China, who are encamped in fenced enclosures and cannot leave and are undergoing reeducation therapy. This is a serious threat to the world. BARTIROMO: And not only that, but I’m glad you mentioned the Left media allowing this propaganda to take place. Look at these headlines from The Global Times. Xi Jinping could have written it himself. And we are looking at The Global Times, which is the mouthpiece for the communists, saying “China’s strength to self-correct evident, as Texas freezes and blacks out,” “Why China, with the same size power grid, won’t suffer outages like in the United States.” You had The Washington Post in an op-ed the other day saying how great China is, The New York Times as well. Who’s writing these headlines, Kash? PATEL: You know, Maria, I have no idea, certainly not people who care about facts and who care about putting America’s national defense first, because if you take an extension of Joe Biden’s view on China — and he’s gone out and said publicly about the origins of the Wuhan virus, the China virus, that he wants data from China to tell and inform his decision. When we were at DNI with Ric Grenell and John Ratcliffe, the data has existed. We know where the virus came from. Either he’s not getting briefed, and people aren’t telling him, or he’s getting briefed and not remembering it. But it is a hard fact that the virus came from Wuhan. And this is the type of politicization of both the intelligence community and the defense apparatus, that the American people just deserve better. And the media is letting them get away with it. And, thankfully, people like you are willing to call them out. And we need to continue to do so. But our intelligence apparatus and our Defense Department need better leadership. And they need better reporting from the media so that the American people can actually call out genocide and call out the origins of the worst plague that has hit the world in 100 years. BARTIROMO: Yeah. Well, you said it well. Kash Patel, please come back soon. We need more time with you and all of your experience.

