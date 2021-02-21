https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/former-trump-aid-readies-primary-against-impeachment-supporting-ohio-rep?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Trump campaign and White House aide Max Miller is expected to challenge Ohio GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez next year for his House seat, following the congressman’s vote in favor of impeaching Trump.

Gonzalez is one of 10 House Republicans to have voted in favor on impeaching Trump on one article of impeachment – inciting the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Miller, an Ohio native, recently purchased a house in Gonzales’ district and has been in talks with top Republican donors and other party leaders, according to Politico.

Gonzalez said in a statement that Trump’s actions during the riot were “fundamental threats not just to people’s lives but to the very foundation of our Republic.”

“I’m not an idiot,” Gonzalez also said in an interview. “I understand what this vote means and what it could potentially mean for my political career.”

Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, a member of the Republican House leadership, was also among the 10 who voted to impeach and also promptly faced a primary challenge. State GOP Sen. Anthony Bouchard plans to challenge Cheney next year.

