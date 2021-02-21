https://justthenews.com/government/congress/garland-face-senate-judiciary-panel-monday-will-focus-civil-rights-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

On Monday, Merrick Garland is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing to become Joe Biden’s attorney general. During today’s hearing, Garland is expected to make the case that, as attorney general, he will prioritize civil rights, and the political independence of the Justice Department.

Garland, a federal appeals court judge, was notoriously blocked by the Republican Senate Majority in 2016, when then-President Barack Obama nominated him to fill the late Antonin Scalia’s vacated Supreme Court seat.

In his opening remarks, Garland will discuss the concept of “equal justice,” which is something he believes America has not yet attained. “Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system; and bear the brunt of the harm caused by pandemic, pollution, and climate change,” says Garland.

He will also make mention of the January 6 Capitol breach and the Department of Justice’s prosecution of those responsible. “I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6 — a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government,” says the judge.

Garland’s nomination has garnered a swath of bipartisan support, such that he will likely sail through the confirmation process unimpeded.

