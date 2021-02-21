https://www.dailywire.com/news/gina-carano-discusses-having-friends-with-different-political-views

In her first interview since Gina Carano was fired from the Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, Carano sat down with The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro to talk about Hollywood’s treatment of her as a conservative and her new partnership with The Daily Wire. Notably, Carano took the opportunity to discuss how she is friends with people who have different political viewpoints, specifically avoiding speaking negatively about her co-star, Pedro Pascal.

Shapiro mentioned the difference in treatment of Hollywood stars when it comes to making comparisons between the present-day and the Holocaust, noting that Carano’s co-star Pedro Pascal had not been fired for a tweet he posted in the summer of 2018.

The Daily Wire reported on February 12:

Multiple critics of Disney’s apparent reasoning for the decision to fire Carano have pointed out that “Pedro Pascal, Carano’s co-star in Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian,’ who openly cheers on Democrats on social media, made similar posts online to the ones that reportedly cost Carano her job, and yet he still remains employed with the company.” Past posts from Pascal soon surfaced, including one which showed an image of Jews behind barbed wire at a German extermination camp in 1944, comparing it to what he falsely claimed was a 2018 image of children in cages in the United States. Pascal added “#ThisIsAmerica” to the tweet.

Shapiro pointed out that the picture with the caption “America, 2018” was not, in fact, a picture of children at the United States border in 2018. He added that Disney+ and Lucasfilm never said anything about Pascal’s meme or called it anti-Semitic.

“There was pretty obviously a double standard at play here,” he added.

Carano agreed, saying, “Oh, and there has been. They’ve been all over me and they’ve been watching me like a hawk. I’m watching, you know, other people on the same production, and they can say everything they want, and that’s where I had a problem … I wasn’t going along with the narrative.”

She took a deep breath and continued, “And you know what, I adore Pedro.”

She smiled slightly, nodding, and said, “I adore him. I know he’s said and done some hurtful things … but I know that, you know, he thinks a lot of the stuff that I post, y’know, like, but there’s so much love there still, you know?

“And we had an agreement,” she chuckled, “after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that — first and foremost — you’re a human being. And you’re my friend first.”

She noted that “the two sides” were trying to drag them apart, “because we’re both passionate, and that’s what’s been really crazy is, like, you see these people over here being so passionate and you see people over here being so passionate, and I love that we’re just both passionate, you know?”

Carano seemed to be hesitant to say anything negative about someone she considers to be a friend.

She went on, “And we just, we think a little bit differently … through our different experiences. I know that we both have misstepped on our tweets. We’re not perfect. We’re human beings, but he’s not a bad human being. He’s a sweet person.”

Shapiro explained, “I don’t think anyone thinks any different,” noting that the “disparate treatment” of each of the memes was the part that was “shocking.”

The full interview is available here.

