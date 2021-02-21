https://www.dailywire.com/news/gina-carano-on-disney-firing-everyone-is-afraid-of-losing-their-job

Actress Gina Carano opened up about being fired from the Disney and Lucasfilm show, ‘The Mandalorian,” in her interview with The Daily Wire’s editor emeritus, Ben Shapiro, Sunday, telling Shapiro that she was essentially fired over social media and that Disney and Lucasfilm employees who aren’t sufficiently progressive are bullied into silence.

Carano went into detail about her firing in the extended interview that aired beginning this weekend.

Asked by Shapiro how she found out that she would no longer have a home at Disney and Lucasfilm, Carano explained that neither company told her directly that she was no longer welcome as part of the Star Wars family and that she found out she was terminated from “The Mandalorian” when it trended on Twitter.

You know how boxers head-hunt sometimes and forget to go for the body? I feel like Disney or Lucasfilm or whoever it is, just certain people at that company…I feel like I’ve been being head-hunted and you can feel it,” she said, explaining that she started to get the sense she was no longer welcome at the company late last year because of her views.

“Just a couple of weeks ago, Lucasfilm asked an artist that they employ to erase my character and put a different character in place, and he proudly announces this on Twitter, and erases my character, and puts another character in place,” Carano added. “All the fans of Cara Dune were just outraged. They were like ‘Why didn’t you add the character? Why did you have to take off the character? Is there something wrong? Is Gina getting fired?’”

Carano labeled her treatment, “bullying” and suggested that Disney and Lucasfilm foster a culture of intimidation when it comes to politics.

“I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before. I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply,” she said.

She’s also not the only one, she said. Speaking to Shapiro, Carano revealed that there are individuals working on “The Mandalorian” that feel as she does, but have to keep their beliefs and opinions quiet or risk losing their job. Carano explained that a friend of hers who works on production is facing a “similar situation,” but did not go into detail.

“Everyone is afraid of losing their job,” Carano said.

Carano’s termination made headlines, largely because she was apparently fired from “The Mandalorian” over Twitter comments that leaned conservative. But, she says, it was only after Lucasfilm commented on cutting her loose that she, herself, discovered she was cut from the company.

“How I found out was that I looked on the internet, and you know, you check your Twitter and I’m trending and the ‘fire Gina Carano’ hashtag worked,” she said.

“So Disney never contacted you and asked for some kind of back down, some sort of explanation?” Shapiro asked. “It was just ‘you’re done’ and you found out essentially the same way everybody else did?”

Carano nodded yes and added that she began to get the sense she was being targeted within the company for her views after she was mistakenly sent an email discussing her Twitter presence and pointing to the “Fire Gina Carano” campaign among Twitter lefties.

"I saw someone from the company accidentally send me a conversation, that they were tracking the 'Fire Gina Carano' hashtag on content that had nothing to do with me," she said. "It actually had zero to do with me, and all of a sudden, I get thrown into the mix…They accidentally sent me an email, which was very enlightening, so I knew. I knew they were paying attention." Carano told Shapiro that she was also aware that there was conflict over her continued employment within "The Mandalorian's" ranks. "I know there were some people who went to bat for me, but I know that they didn't win out at the end," she said. As for why she decided to stay in the public eye, Carano said she believe that someone needs to demonstrate how widespread — and how destructive — political bullying and cancel culture really is. "I was prepared at any point to be let go because I've seen this happen to so many people," she said. "I've seen the looks on their faces. I've seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it's only a matter of time. I've seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself …'you're coming for me, I know you are.'" "They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself,'" she said.

