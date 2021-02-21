https://www.dailywire.com/news/heres-what-made-actress-gina-carano-open-her-eyes-to-politics

Sitting down with The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro for “The Sunday Special,” actress Gina Carano, who was recently fired from her standout role in Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” revealed she only became interested in politics in 2020.

Considering herself apolitical for most her life, Carano said the she began to take notice of the bullying tactics of what’s been dubbed the “Twitter mob” with issues like “preferred pronouns.” The former MMA star also noted of political leaders’ reactions to the novel coronavirus, specifically with respect to lockdowns, inconsistent or changing precautions, and officials’ hypocrisy over their own rules.

“I’ve never really been interesting in politics,” Carano told Shapiro. “As soon as I started seeing what was happening, I guess, in 2020, I started looking up like, well, maybe the adults don’t have it under control, and maybe I’m an adult now and maybe I have a responsibility to pay attention.”

“It had to have been on the pronoun usage, I think was the first problem,” she explained. Back in September, Carano was hit with a campaign calling for her firing after she was asked why she wouldn’t put her “preferred pronouns” in her Twitter bio. Mocking the mob, Carano added “beep bop boop” to her bio. “I ended up putting ‘beep bop boop’ in my Twitter bio, and it was 100% to go to the Twitter mob that was telling you what to do; and it had zero to do with trying to go after the the transgender community,” Carano told Shapiro. “Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people & [100%] to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes,” Carano similarly posted to Twitter in September. “I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. #AllLoveNoHate.” The lockdowns, Carano said, were upsetting, too, since she knows what it feels like to be out of work, and the depression she dealt with in those times.

“I was really upset about the shutdowns,” she said. “I know what it’s like to be working and then not to work. … I know the depression that comes with not working because my job has been on and off its entire life.”

“Not having a job and not having purpose, it’s devastating,” the actress added. “You know, you go through a depression.”

Carano also highlighted the hypocrisy of political figures who broke their own lockdown rules. Without naming Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Carano highlighted officials eating at the ritzy “French Laundry” with no masks during the lockdown.

The actress later revealed in the interview that she voted for the first time in 2020, again underscoring her general apolitical nature prior to 2020.

Carano announced earlier this month she she’ll be partnering with The Daily Wire to produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for Daily Wire members.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano said in a statement. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

