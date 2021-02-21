https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/dont-want-america-energy-independent-want-america-energy-dominant-president-trump-economist-steve-moore/

President Trump’s economist Steve Moore discussed Biden’s energy fantasies and the contrast with President Trump’s energy policy. Per Newsmax:

President Joe Biden’s unwinding of American energy independence under the Trump administration will ultimately “bankrupt the country,” according to Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore.

“The idea that we are going to eliminate fossil fuels is a pipe dream,” Moore said Sunday during an appearanc on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. “We’re not going to go from 80% fossil fuels down to zero in the next 15 years, or else we will bankrupt our country.”…

…Moore said Biden needs to get with the “program.”

“Trump used to say to me, ‘I don’t want America to be energy independent; I want America to be energy dominant,’” Moore said. “And we should.

“We should be the energy-dominant country in the world.”

Even the electric cars environmentalists are seeking are going to require use of fossil fuels in generating the electricity, Moore said.