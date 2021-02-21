https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/dont-want-america-energy-independent-want-america-energy-dominant-president-trump-economist-steve-moore/
Economist Steve Moore says Biden’s energy pipe dream will bankrupt the USA.
President Trump’s economist Steve Moore discussed Biden’s energy fantasies and the contrast with President Trump’s energy policy. Per Newsmax:
Advertisement – story continues below
President Joe Biden’s unwinding of American energy independence under the Trump administration will ultimately “bankrupt the country,” according to Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore.
“The idea that we are going to eliminate fossil fuels is a pipe dream,” Moore said Sunday during an appearanc on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. “We’re not going to go from 80% fossil fuels down to zero in the next 15 years, or else we will bankrupt our country.”…
TRENDING: Ignored by Media: Dirtbag Joe Biden Says US Veterans and Former Police Officers Are Fueling White Supremacism in America
…Moore said Biden needs to get with the “program.”
“Trump used to say to me, ‘I don’t want America to be energy independent; I want America to be energy dominant,’” Moore said. “And we should.
Advertisement – story continues below
“We should be the energy-dominant country in the world.”
Even the electric cars environmentalists are seeking are going to require use of fossil fuels in generating the electricity, Moore said.
Moore is a very sharp man and was President Trump’s pick for the FED but Republican Senators would not have it:
Romney and GOP Senators Kill Off Pro-Trump Economist Steve Moore’s Nomination to Federal Reserve Board – Moore Withdraws Nomination Today
Instead, the FED did all it could to curtail the Trump economy and nearly collapsed the economy at the end of 2018, stopping the market rally dead in its tracks:
Advertisement – story continues below
Crazy Fed-Head Jerome Powell FINALLY Halted Fed Funds Rate Increases Resulting in US Markets Continuing Historic Gains in the Trump Economy
Now the clowns in the Biden gang are under the belief that the US can immediately step away from fossil fuels. It’s too bad Moore isn’t leading the FED so he could talk sense to these insane politicians.