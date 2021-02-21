https://www.oann.com/iran-agrees-to-extend-un-nuclear-checks-for-3-months/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=iran-agrees-to-extend-un-nuclear-checks-for-3-months

<img aria-describedby="caption-attachment-2375843" loading="lazy" class="wp-image-2375843 size-large" src="https://dzm0ugdauank9.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/GettyImages-1231306475-616×437.jpg" alt="The head of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is pictured during a meeting with Iran's foreign minister in Tehran on February 21, 2021. – Iran said it had held "fruitful discussions" with the UN nuclear watchdog chief, ahead of a deadline when it is set to restrict the agency's inspections unless the United States lifts painful sanctions.

Grossi’s visit comes amid stepped-up efforts between US President Joe Biden’s administration, European powers and Iran to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal that has been on the brink of collapse since Donald Trump withdrew from it. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)” width=”616″ height=”437″ srcset=”https://dzm0ugdauank9.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/GettyImages-1231306475-616×437.jpg 616w, https://dzm0ugdauank9.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/GettyImages-1231306475-296×210.jpg 296w, https://dzm0ugdauank9.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/GettyImages-1231306475-768×545.jpg 768w, https://dzm0ugdauank9.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/GettyImages-1231306475.jpg 1024w” sizes=”(max-width: 616px) 100vw, 616px”>

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:00 PM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

Officials with the International Atomic Energy Agency came to an agreement with the Ayatollah regime to continue inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities. On Sunday, Iran agreed to allow UN inspectors to monitor their nuclear activities for up to three months.

Iran violated the international law while seeking to develop a nuclear weapon. Despite the latest agreement with the UN, inspectors said Iran still restricted access to some of its nuclear objects. This was partly done as retaliation to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November of 2020.

“My hope and the hope of the IAEA has been to stabilize a situation, which was very unstable,” IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said. “And I think this technical understanding does it so that other political consultations on other levels can take place.”

Political analysts believed Iran’s deal with the UN could buy the Biden administration more time to negotiate a restoration of the failed Nuclear Deal.

MORE NEWS: Authorities Investigate United Airlines Engine Explosion

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

