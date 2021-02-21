https://justthenews.com/world/irans-khamenei-says-nation-will-enrich-uranium-60-purity-if-necessary?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that his country will boost uranium enrichment purity to any level the nation needs and might raise it to 60%, state television reported, according to Reuters.

“Iran’s uranium enrichment level will not be limited to 20%. We will increase it to whatever level the country needs … We may increase it to 60%,” the Iranian figure was reportedly quoted as saying. “Americans and the European parties to the deal have used unjust language against Iran … Iran will not yield to pressure. Our stance will not change,” Khamenei said.

The 2015 Iran deal which the U.S. pulled out of during former President Trump’s tenure had limited allowed fissile purity to 3.67%, far less than the 20% reached prior to the deal and the 90% purity that would be suitable for a weapon, according to Reuters, which said that Iran has been in violation of the deal.

