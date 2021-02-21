https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/539757-is-the-civil-war-in-the-republican-party-really-over

Less than a month after President TrumpDonald TrumpGovernors in hot water over their coronavirus response DOJ investigating whether Alex Jones, Roger Stone played role in Jan. 6 riots: WaPo Did Biden just endorse ‘human rights with Chinese characteristics’? MORE left the White House and six weeks after the assault on the Capitol, political pundits are declaring that the Civil War in the Republican Party is over — and that the GOP will continue to belong to Mr. Trump as long as he wants it.

More than 75 percent of Republicans, they note, want Trump to continue to play a prominent role in their Party. Often unanimous votes to censure Republicans who supported impeachment, including Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyLee after Romney’s impeachment vote: There’s enough room in GOP ‘for both of us’ Political purists bring ‘cancel culture’ to the Republican Party Trump remains a political force, despite impeachment MORE (R-La.), Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrLee after Romney’s impeachment vote: There’s enough room in GOP ‘for both of us’ Trump-McConnell rift divides GOP donors Trump remains a political force, despite impeachment MORE (R-N.C.), Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyWhite Christian nationalism and the next wave of political violence Lee after Romney’s impeachment vote: There’s enough room in GOP ‘for both of us’ Political purists bring ‘cancel culture’ to the Republican Party MORE (R-Wyo.), and Rep. Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonMichigan GOP committee deadlocks on resolution to censure Meijer over impeachment vote The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House boots Greene from committees; Senate plows ahead on budget Here are the 11 Republicans who voted to remove Greene from House committees MORE (R-Mich.), demonstrate that Trump loyalists have a stranglehold on GOP state and county organizations.

Right now, Donald Trump is easily the most potent force in the Republican Party. His threat to see to it that anyone who criticizes him is “primaried” must be taken seriously. He has amassed a considerable war chest for future campaigns.

That said, as Yogi Berra, America’s preeminent philosopher, reminds us, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” And there’s good reason to believe the war will not be over until the election of 2022, the first real test of influence and power, at the earliest.

Although the party of the president usually loses seats in Congress in the midterms, Trump loyalists and critics understand that 2022 may be different. A recent poll indicates that 61 percent of independent voters, who now hold the balance of power in elections in the United States, do not want Trump to be able to run for office again. Republicans also fear that Democrats will do well in the general election if 1) President Biden Joe BidenClose to 70 dead in states with severe winter weather: report Two more deaths confirmed in Louisiana related to severe winter weather Lawyer who filed suit to reverse 2020 election results referred by judge for discipline MORE delivers on vaccine distribution, a Coronavirus relief package, and economic recovery, 2) Marjorie Taylor Greene and other extremist office-holders and candidates become the face of the GOP, 3) Donald Trump does not find ways to engage, enrage, and energize his base without a presidential platform, a Twitter feed, and his own name on the ballot, and 4) investigations and litigation reveal damaging information about the former president.

These concerns help explain why some Republican leaders are acting as if there is, indeed, a civil war in their party.

Why else would Sen. Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving White House Biden seeks to escape Trump’s ghost White Christian nationalism and the next wave of political violence MORE (R-Ky.) — who wants nothing more than to resume his position as Majority Leader and worries that the retirements of Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyPhilly GOP commissioner on censures: ‘I would suggest they censure Republican elected officials who are lying’ Toomey censured by several Pennsylvania county GOP committees over impeachment vote Toomey on Trump vote: ‘His betrayal of the Constitution’ required conviction MORE (R-Pa.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), and Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanFormer Ohio GOP chairwoman Jane Timken launches Senate bid Hassan to chair Senate emerging threats subcommittee Iowa Republican announces Senate bid with Grassley’s 2022 plans unclear MORE (R-Ohio) make Republican control of the Senate in 2022 an uphill climb — risk incurring Trump’s wrath by trying to have it both ways? After voting to acquit Trump in the impeachment trial, McConnell declared that Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the insurrection on Jan. 6, “no question about it.”

Why would Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) urge his fellow Republicans to unite behind Trump, claiming we “don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell” in 2022 without him? And then add that he was “more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been. I don’t want to eat our own”?

Why would Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneThune: Trump allies partaking in ‘cancel culture’ by punishing senators who voted to convict Hillicon Valley: Biden to take ‘executive action’ to address SolarWinds breach | Facebook and Google respond to Australian proposed law | DOJ charges North Korean hackers with stealing .3 billion in cryptocurrency Congress makes renewed push on self-driving cars bill MORE (R-S.D.), who is up for re-election in deeply red South Dakota in 2022, assert that in censuring Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, the former president’s GOP allies are engaging in “cancel culture”?

How to explain former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyIs Nikki Haley morphing into a presidency-losing Mitt Romney? Trump-McConnell rift divides GOP donors Trump turned down meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Nikki Haley MORE, a shrewd politician and possible aspirant for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, asserting that Trump “went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him”? She said “We can’t let that happen again… He’s not going to run for federal office again. I don’t think he’s going to be in our future.”

“A year is an eternity in politics,” said Eliot Spitzer, who resigned as governor of New York State just 14 months after he was inaugurated because of a prostitution scandal.

It’s worth remembering that six months before the 2020 Democratic National Convention, the press and pundits declared Joe Biden’s candidacy dead.

It is a pretty safe bet, then, that there will be many more twists and turns in the fortunes of the Republican Party — and the fortunes of the 45th president — in the months to come.

Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He is the co-author (with Stuart Blumin) of “Rude Republic: Americans and Their Politics in the Nineteenth Century.”

