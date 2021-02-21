https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-ends-trump-program-targeted-sex-offenders-us-illegally-video/

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is among several attorneys general urging Biden administration to reverse the cancellation of President Trump’s Operation Talon program.

The Trump program targeted sex offenders in the US illegally.

Joe Biden and Democrats thought it was best to end this program and leave Americans and children vulnerable.

They really hate you.

Breitbart.com reported:

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) stated that there is “no reason” for President Joe Biden’s cancellation of Operation Talon, an operation that targets sex offenders in the U.S. illegally. Moody said, “We rely on the federal government to assist our local and state law enforcement and remove those that are lurking in our communities that are sexual predators and that are preying on our most vulnerable. And so, to have an administration, Joe Biden, cancel an operation that is focusing on sexual offenders in our country, as the attorney general of Florida certainly, but as a mother, it’s horrifying.”

