https://beckernews.com/cuomo-is-facing-rising-wrath-from-dems-as-impeachment-pressure-mounts-36970/

Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing rising pressure from mounting calls for his impeachment. The bi-partisan demands for the governor to be held accountable for his nursing home scandal continue to grow.

Beyond misleading the public about the extent of the pandemic in New York state, Governor Cuomo has carried on very ugly feuds with fellow Democrats.

One of the feuds is with Democratic State Assemblyman Ron Kim, who claimed that Cuomo threatened to “destroy” his career due to his public questioning of the scandal.

The conflict even got the attention of liberal New York celebrity Alec Baldwin, who said on Twitter, “If Cuomo threatened Ron Kim’s career, Cuomo should resign.”

Kim said on the podcast “Skullduggery” that the New York state legislature is “inching” towards impeaching Cuomo.

“It will take a little time to build that consensus, but every day we are inching toward the impeachment process,” Kim said.

Kim said that “virtually all” Republicans were in favor of an impeachment inquiry, as well as between 25 and 30 Democratic legislators — a number he believed would continue to grow.

New York City Mayor de Blasio has also weighed in on the feud between Cuomo and Kim. The mayor saw a lot that looked familiar, given his long-standing complaints that Cuomo is a “bully.”

De Blasio was asked if he had been on the end of similar attacks from Andrew Cuomo, and he replied “many times.”

“I don’t think it’s just government,” de Blasio said. “A number of your colleagues in the media will tell you about calls where they were berated and belittled. It’s something that a lot of people in New York state have known about for a long time. I can’t get into the why. That’s a deeper question, I can only say it’s a very unfortunate way to treat people.”

The mayor even warned people about Cuomo in an interview six years ago.

“If someone disagrees with him openly, some kind of revenge or vendetta follows,” de Blasio said at the time.

In late January, the state’s attorney general Letitia James nevertheless exposed the governor by publishing a 76-page report that found “consistent discrepancies between deaths reported to the attorney general’s investigators and those officially released by the Health Department.”

“The New York State attorney general accused the Cuomo administration of undercounting coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes by as much as 50 percent,” the Times reported.

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa had launched the public uproar when she confirmed to the New York Post on February 11th that the Cuomo administration hid data from the Trump administration’s Department of Justice. This decision was political according to DeRosa’s revelations: Cuomo did not want the information to lead to a public backlash against his administration.

The Associated Press would subsequently report that the nursing home deaths originally reported by the state of New York misrepresented the true damage of the March 2020 executive order. The elderly deaths were downplayed due to the Cuomo administration only attributing fatalities that occurred within the nursing homes themselves and not nursing home patients that died outside the facilities.

“New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration confirmed… that thousands more nursing home residents died of COVID-19 than the state’s official tallies had previously acknowledged, dealing a potential blow to his image as a pandemic hero,” the AP reported. “The surprise development, after months of the state refusing to divulge its true numbers, showed that at least 12,743 long-term care residents died of the virus as of Jan. 19, far greater than the official tally of 8,505 on that day, cementing New York’s toll as one of the highest in the nation.”

Furthermore, the Cuomo administration sent back more ‘recovering’ COVID patients to nursing homes than earlier reported.

“The new number of 9,056 recovering patients sent to hundreds of nursing homes is more than 40% higher than what the state health department previously released,” the AP reported.

The highest-profile addition to those calling for Cuomo’s impeachment on the political left is NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a statement provided to Newsweek, Ocasio-Cortez said: “I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19.”

“Thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives in nursing homes throughout the pandemic,” the statement continued. “Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their elected leadership, and the Secretary to the Governor’s remarks warrant a full investigation.”

It is simply the nature of blue state politics that seldom is there any political action taken unless a consensus of liberals approve of it. In the case of Cuomo’s New York, that state-of-affairs is coming to a head.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

