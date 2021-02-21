https://www.oann.com/kremlin-claims-navalnys-political-future-is-none-of-their-business/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kremlin-claims-navalnys-political-future-is-none-of-their-business

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at photographers standing behind a grass of the cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A Moscow court has rejected Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his prison sentence. Earlier this month, a lower court sentenced Navalny to two years and eight months in prison for violating terms of his probation while recuperating in Germany from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looked at photographers standing behind a grass of the cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Alexei Navalny’s political future is none of the Kremlin’s business.

On Saturday, Navalny had his appeal case rejected by Russian courts and is now set to serve a two year and eight month prison sentence. He will be released from prison just before the 2024 Russian presidential election if he serves the full sentence.

However, the Kremlin said Navalny’s political future is none of their concern.

SAINT PETERSBURG - SEPTEMBER 05: In this handout image provided by Host Photo Agency, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov speaks during a briefing at the G20 Growth Agenda meeting on September 5, 2013 in St. Petersburg, Russia. The G20 summit is expected to be dominated by the issue of military action in Syria while issues surrounding the global economy, including tax avoidance by multinationals, will also be discussed duing the two-day summit. (Photo byGrigoriy Sisoev/Host Photo Agency via Getty Images)

SAINT PETERSBURG – SEPTEMBER 05: In this handout image provided by Host Photo Agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke during a briefing at the G20 Growth Agenda meeting on September 5, 2013 in St. Petersburg, Russia.  (Photo by Grigoriy Sisoev/Host Photo Agency via Getty Images)

“It is absolutely none of our business. You know that we have legislation that regulates the procedure for citizens’ participation in the electoral process, gives them the right to elect and be elected,” Peskov stated. “This applies to all citizens who are somehow not affected in their rights in accordance with our Russian laws. There can not be any other criteria. Everyone has equal rights and responsibilities.”

While many accused the Kremlin for targeting Navalny over his political opposition, they claimed he is simply one of many political opponents.

MORE NEWS: Thousands Remain Without Power Across W.Va.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...