UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Alexei Navalny’s political future is none of the Kremlin’s business.

On Saturday, Navalny had his appeal case rejected by Russian courts and is now set to serve a two year and eight month prison sentence. He will be released from prison just before the 2024 Russian presidential election if he serves the full sentence.

However, the Kremlin said Navalny’s political future is none of their concern.

“It is absolutely none of our business. You know that we have legislation that regulates the procedure for citizens’ participation in the electoral process, gives them the right to elect and be elected,” Peskov stated. “This applies to all citizens who are somehow not affected in their rights in accordance with our Russian laws. There can not be any other criteria. Everyone has equal rights and responsibilities.”

While many accused the Kremlin for targeting Navalny over his political opposition, they claimed he is simply one of many political opponents.

