It’s almost as if people think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t being all that sincere in her care and concern for Texas … like it’s a political stunt or something.

As some of you may know, AOC did raise money to help Texas, but then she ran down to the state to pretend to really help and yeah, Texans aren’t exactly impressed.

AOC is in Houston right now to help us with the winter storm. It’s 65 degrees outside. pic.twitter.com/6PnZRKZuDP — Kenny Webster 🎙 (@KenWebsterII) February 20, 2021

But like, she tried!

And stuff.

doing what? which thing is she doing that cannot be done better by Texans who know what they are doing? — Rani ~ Last of the Red hot Boomers🧨🧨💥🔥 (@MilitaryRosary) February 21, 2021

Getting her picture taken looking like she’s crying?

Glad she could take a spring break. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) February 21, 2021

On the taxpayer’s dime.

Why are Politicians traveling unnecessarily during a pandemic? Seems she is endangering herself and others for photos. — JustinCase (@JustinEfinCase) February 21, 2021

We hope she took a COVID test before leaving New York – that state is a mess.

At the taxpayers expense. She needs to go back to NY and take care of the mess there. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Sherry🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mamasherry21) February 21, 2021

I’m sure her neglected constituents are underwhelmed. When are Dems going to understand the hard work must be done at home, making absolutely sure all local needs are covered, before taking on exterior issues. — Lisa 🇺🇸💙 & K9❌2 (@LisaAlesci) February 21, 2021

AOC = Always On Camera — Christopher (@crfpeters) February 21, 2021

This is such an underrated tweet.

True story.

Truth is, she is a federal representative that should be worried about the people she represents. That’s what she’s been elected to do. It’s great to be an activist but she really should be doing her job. She’s short-changing her own people — Ryan Ocean 🇺🇸 (@RyanOcean10) February 21, 2021

How’d she get there? ✈️🛩✈️🛩✈️🛩 Doesn’t she know the planet is dying? Jetting around like nothing going on. 😉 😖😖😖 — Mark Rooney (@Piper336) February 21, 2021

SHE’S LITERALLY KILLING THE PLANET.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Seeing AOC with her mouth covered up is aesthetically pleasing to me…. https://t.co/B8g4b0BTi3 — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) February 21, 2021

Annnd we’re dead.

***

