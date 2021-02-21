https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/21/lady-its-65-degrees-outside-aocs-big-texas-photo-op-isnt-going-quite-as-she-planned-and-lol/

It’s almost as if people think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t being all that sincere in her care and concern for Texas … like it’s a political stunt or something.

As some of you may know, AOC did raise money to help Texas, but then she ran down to the state to pretend to really help and yeah, Texans aren’t exactly impressed.

But like, she tried!

And stuff.

Getting her picture taken looking like she’s crying?

On the taxpayer’s dime.

We hope she took a COVID test before leaving New York – that state is a mess.

This is such an underrated tweet.

True story.

SHE’S LITERALLY KILLING THE PLANET.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Annnd we’re dead.

