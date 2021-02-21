https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/leaked-audio-surfaces-of-john-sullivan-admitting-antifa-and-blm-involvement-in-capitol-siege/
About The Author
Related Posts
Thank you, Mr. President…
January 14, 2021
Pro surfer catches 100 foot wave — world record…
January 20, 2021
Jonathan Turley — Democrats have ‘very weak’ case for criminal charges against Trump…
February 17, 2021
Trump considers Special Counsel for Chinese spy rings and Fang Fang…
January 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy