CHICAGO — A meeting is being held Sunday on Chicago’s Southwest Side to choose the replacement for longtime State House Speaker Mike Madigan in the 22nd district.

Madigan resigned from his seat as the 22nd district representative on Thursday after serving in the Illinois House of Representatives for just over 50 years, first taking office in January 1971.

The former Speaker remains Chair of the Illinois Democratic Party and 13th Ward committeemen, holding effectively 56 percent of the vote to choose his successor.

Madigan’s successor is expected to be chosen at the conclusion of Sunday’s meeting, which is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Many residents are pushing for the next representative to be a Latino candidate, with the 22nd district holding the 3rd largest Latino population in the state.

Madigan lost his bid to maintain the Speakership in January, falling several votes short of what he needed from House Democrats.

