https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6032d7e05db3705aa0ab05f0
Dear The Gateway Pundit Readers: For years The Gateway Pundit has been a huge target for the Marxist left. In March 2017 Columbia Journalism Review published a study of the 2016 election that found Th…
Health officials Sunday reported 1,465 new coronavirus cases and 93 related deaths, noting that numbers are usually lower on weekends because not all labs report results….
President Joe Biden has proposed $4 trillion in tax increases on American families and businesses. While Biden touts his tax hike plan as a way to ensure corporations “pay their fair share,” the propo…
A year from now, some of the world’s greatest athletes are scheduled to compete for medals and glory at the Winter Olympics. The host country, China, is looking forward to another cameo on the world s…
CNN media analyst Bill Carter said Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) lowering American flags in recognition of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s death was not appr…