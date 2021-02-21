https://www.wpxi.com/news/top-stories/man-leaves-trail-drugs-after-trying-run-away-greensburg-police/TYLEEIJQ45HK7OZJNAMDFV7XLI/
According to our partners at TribLive.com, John Stenhouse was arrested in an alley behind a home in the 600 block of South Main Street. Police from Greensburg, South Greensburg and Southwest Greensburg boroughs chased him on foot, and during the pursuit, officers saw Stenhouse drop 13 plastic baggies of cocaine, crack, marijuana and about a “brick” of heroin, 50 stamp bags.