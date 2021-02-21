https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/megyn-kelly-slams-andrew-cuomo-corrupt-lying-cheating-criminal-audio/
Megyn Kelly is not a fan of Andrew Cuomo.
During a recent episode of her podcast, her guest was former FOX News host Eric Bolling. They talked about the nursing home scandal engulfing Cuomo.
Kelly did not hold back.
Red State has details:
Ever Heard Megyn Kelly and Eric Bolling Destroy Andrew Cuomo Over ‘Massive Cover-up’ of ‘Criminal Behavior’? Here Ya Go
During a discussion about NY State Assemblyman Ron Kim’s accusation that Cuomo threatened to destroy his career in retaliation for criticizing the governor’s handling of COVID in nursing homes — the Cuomo administration issued a directive in March 2020, requiring nursing homes to accept the readmission of patients from hospitals, even if they were COVID-positive — Kelly was beside herself.
Cuomo needs to removed from office, and it’s past time for the sycophantic media (see: CNN, Fredo, et al.) to stop ignoring the scandal, Kelly emphatically declared.
“This guy needs to be bounced out of office, It’s not a cancel culture thing. You have a corrupt, lying, cheating criminal at the top of the New York State Government. It is beyond time for the press to stop looking the other way.”…
“There appears to be a massive cover-up afoot. Let’s just look at the relative stakes here. We’re talking about the massive loss of life of our most vulnerable beloved ones.”
Listen to the clip below:
“These politicians think they’re almighty, that they have all the power in the world…”@EricBolling and @MegynKelly on Gov. Cuomo and the growing scandal. Listen below, and download the FULL episode here: https://t.co/F96HgIpiAuhttps://t.co/Ug9rU1Qwki pic.twitter.com/qTyI4bTx6M
— The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) February 19, 2021
Megyn blasted Chris Cuomo on Twitter as well:
“Chris Cuomo’s situational journalism is itself a scandal, and not a small one. It’s about a lot more than dragging his feet on his brother’s growing scandals. It raises questions about all of his coverage, and his network’s too.” https://t.co/ltGrGeyzIG
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 14, 2021
Megyn has become much more red-pilled in recent months, hasn’t she?
