Megyn Kelly is not a fan of Andrew Cuomo.

During a recent episode of her podcast, her guest was former FOX News host Eric Bolling. They talked about the nursing home scandal engulfing Cuomo.

Kelly did not hold back.

Red State has details:

Ever Heard Megyn Kelly and Eric Bolling Destroy Andrew Cuomo Over ‘Massive Cover-up’ of ‘Criminal Behavior’? Here Ya Go

During a discussion about NY State Assemblyman Ron Kim’s accusation that Cuomo threatened to destroy his career in retaliation for criticizing the governor’s handling of COVID in nursing homes — the Cuomo administration issued a directive in March 2020, requiring nursing homes to accept the readmission of patients from hospitals, even if they were COVID-positive — Kelly was beside herself.

Cuomo needs to removed from office, and it’s past time for the sycophantic media (see: CNN, Fredo, et al.) to stop ignoring the scandal, Kelly emphatically declared.

“This guy needs to be bounced out of office, It’s not a cancel culture thing. You have a corrupt, lying, cheating criminal at the top of the New York State Government. It is beyond time for the press to stop looking the other way.”…

“There appears to be a massive cover-up afoot. Let’s just look at the relative stakes here. We’re talking about the massive loss of life of our most vulnerable beloved ones.”