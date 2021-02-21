https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/02/21/members-of-calif-school-board-resign-over-hot-mic-comments-mocking-and-cursing-parents-wanting-schools-opened-n330531
About The Author
Related Posts
Shocker: The FBI Lied About the Start of the 2016 Trump Investigation
December 18, 2020
Here We Go Again: Georgia Runoff Results May Not Be Known 'For Weeks'
December 27, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy