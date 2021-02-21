https://www.oann.com/mo-state-lawmakers-push-forward-2nd-amendment-protections/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mo-state-lawmakers-push-forward-2nd-amendment-protections

In Missouri’s fight to protect gun laws, Camden County has become the state’s first Second Amendment sanctuary county.

The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which is currently before the state Senate, will aim to invalidate federal restrictions on responsible gun ownership. This would include tracking sales taxes and prohibitions on possessing, owning or transferring firearms.

First District Commissioner James Gohagan stated the county passed the ordinance that they said will protect the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution undeniably.

“All federal acts, laws, orders, rules and regulations, past, present, future, which infringe on the rights to people to keep to bear arms guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States and the Constitution shall be invalid in this county,” Gohagan said.

The bill came as numerous counties in the state have designated themselves Second Amendment sanctuary cities in the weeks since Joe Biden has taken office.

Over the course of the last year, over 120 towns, cities and counties in Virginia have also declared themselves as sanctuaries, making it clear that unconstitutional gun laws would not be enforced. Bedford County, Virginia Board of Supervisors Chairman Tommy Scott emphasized protecting Second Amendment rights is not up for debate.

“The Second Amendment was not written so that we could have a gun for hunting, it was not even written only to protect ourselves from criminals,” Scott stated. “It was written that we could have guns to protect ourselves from the very government officials who are trying to take our guns away from us.”

Several counties in South Carolina have followed suit in becoming sanctuary cities, which prohibits officials from seizing an individual’s guns, regardless of future laws that may change related to bearing arms.

Similar resolutions have been enacted across several states in recent months, with a growing movement taking place nationwide.

