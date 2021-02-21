https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/21/more-proof-bidens-attacks-on-trumps-vaccine-distribution-plan-are-based-on-lies-n1427164

Earlier this week, Joe Biden falsely claimed that President Trump “failed to order enough” COVID-19 vaccines. It was the latest in a series of attacks from the Biden administration criticizing the vaccine distribution plan—or lack of one—left by the Trump administration.

“There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out. And so in many ways, we are starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.” Kamala Harris claimed during an interview with Axios.

Even Dr. Fauci dismissed that claim. “We’re certainly not starting from scratch,” he said. “We’re coming in with fresh ideas, but also some ideas that were not bad ideas with the previous administration. You can’t say it was absolutely not usable at all. … It’s taking what’s going on, but amplifying it in a big way,” he added.

But the Biden administration is still using the same vaccine distribution model developed by Operation Warp Speed under President Trump.

“It’s more or less the plan that we put together frankly that’s happening and maybe there are improvements and that’s really great, some acceleration. But clearly, we didn’t go from no plan to a plan, and from no vaccine to a vaccine,” Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Operation Warp Speed, told Fox Business last week. He also said he was surprised that the Biden administration is gloating about a vaccine distribution plan that isn’t their own.

The data also proves that attacks from the Biden administration are unfounded. According to a graph generated by Newsy, vaccine production and distribution under Biden hasn’t accelerated, but rather followed the same trajectory as it was under Trump.

Joe Biden’s Department of Defense also doesn’t dispute that the distribution plan is the same as it was under Trump. In fact, General Gus Perna, who led the effort under Trump, is still there in the same capacity.

“Centralized distribution is being managed by the CDC through an existing contract… to deliver vaccines and supply kits… We continue the mission to accelerate the development, manufacturing and delivery of safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics, and Gen. Perna continues in his role overseeing this effort,” Perna’s spokeswoman Laura Ochoa told Newsy.

So, Joe Biden, who said he wants to unify the country, rather than give President Trump the credit he deserves, is actually trying to take credit for the vaccine and a distribution plan he has nothing to do with.

