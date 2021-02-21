https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/my-pillow-ceo-sued-dominion-voting-systems-13-billion-over-election-fraud?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dominion Voting Systems on Monday filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit against My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell for accused the company of “stealing millions of votes” in the 2020 presidential election – making Lindell among at least four defendants charge in similar suits.

The lawsuit was filed in D.C. federal court and claims that Lindell had no credible evidence while he slammed the companies reputation in many interviews, social media posts and in the recent documentary created in an attempt to show corruption and voter fraud used to swing the election for now President Biden.

The Dominion suit also argues Lindell, a strong President Trump supporter, falsely claimed the voting machine company used algorithms to steal votes and that the claims have caused irreparable damage to the its reputation – putting contracts with state and local governments in jeopardy.

“He is well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie,” the complaint reads, according to the Wall Street Journal. “But Lindell … sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows.”

Also a result of his allegations, Lindell’s Twitter account has been suspended permanently and retail stores such as Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond have stopped selling company’s products.

“Even as some of his allies have started to quiet down a bit, Mr. Lindell has doubled down and tripled down,” Dominion attorney Megan Meier told The Wall Street Journal last week, referring to the documentary Lindell claims shows 100% proof of China and other countries behind votes flipped for Biden.

Dominion has also filed suits against Newsmax, the Fox New Channel and several hosts and Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell – all seeking at least a billion in damages and alleging the defendants “manufactured and disseminated the ‘Big Lie,’ which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people.”

