(BREITBART) — Nearly 100,000 people in the United States died from the Chinese coronavirus during President Joe Biden’s first month in office.

An estimated 99,763 people in the U.S. have died due to complications from the coronavirus during Biden’s first month in the White House, according to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University.

When Biden first took office, the nationwide coronavirus death toll was 397,611. Just one month later, that number is on the cusp of 500,000, as total numbers of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States reached 497,374 on Saturday.

