In March of 2020 New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham locked down her state due to the coronavirus threat.

New Mexico was ranked 39th out of the 50 states in coronavirus cases at that time.

But after Grisham locked down the state she made a private call to her favorite jewelry store to make a purchase.

Of course, she was able to do this because she is the Democrat governor.

But she got caught and started changing her story.

The far left governor was recently caught using taxpayer money to pay for groceries, whiskey and tequila.

FOX News reported:

New Mexico’s Democrat governor is on the defensive after a report this week detailed her office’s spending from a taxpayer-supported expense fund. Records show Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spent nearly $13,500 over a six-month period in 2020 on items such as groceries, dry cleaning and alcohol, the Sante Fe New Mexican reported. The booze spending included a purchase in September of more than $200 for five bottles of tequila, two bottles of vodka, two bottles of Merlot and single bottles of whiskey and gin, the report said. In the same report, the newspaper disclosed that Grisham was hosting in-person staff meetings at the governor’s mansion at the same time that she was urging the public against mixing households in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. About half the $13,500 went toward food for the governor’s Cabinet members and staffers during those meetings, Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki told The Associated Press.

