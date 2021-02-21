https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/02/21/gingrich-trump-will-continue-to-dominate-gop-nobody-can-fight-him/

Sunday on New York City AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich weighed in on the GOP following former President Donald Trump’s departure from the White House.

Gingrich described Trump’s “reach” in the party as “enormous” despite some of the recent infighting following his Senate impeachment trial. He added nobody in the GOP, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), “can fight him.”

“[W]hat’s very striking is that President Trump still has such enormous reach in the party that nobody can fight him,” Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis. “I mean, you can complain about him. You can criticize him. But McConnell can’t possibly fight Trump. He doesn’t have a big enough base. And it’s also a reminder that there is sort of an establishment insider party that sits around at cocktail parties in Washington. And then there’s this huge country outside of Washington. And that country in 2015, by about two to one, did not like the Republican leadership in the Congress, and that was the forerunner of us ending up with Trump as the presidential nominee.”

He continued, “I think … [Kevin] McCarthy has been much smarter as the House Republican leader to recognize his ability to get the extra seats rests almost entirely on working with Trump — not picking a fight with him.”

