OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 PM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

Nearly 40,000 people were without power following the state’s most devastating ice storm in four decades. According to reports on Sunday, Portland General Electric said its power grid sustained its worst damage in history and cut out electricity to more than 350,000 people.

PGE officials said they had 400 crews working to restore power. They also provided online resources to show restoration times. Additionally, Oregon’s National Guard was deployed to help assist more vulnerable areas.

In the meantime, some residents were able to use their generators while they waited.

“I’m able to run heat,” Oregon resident Austin Hoppe said. “You know, I got a space heater in my house. Thank God we were able to get that generator. But yeah…not a lot of people have that. I went on Facebook Marketplace to try to find one. I mean they’re up there but I think they’re going for a lot of money right now.”

The governor declared a state of emergency as damage to trees and structures could cause power outages. The state also had to re-assign thousands of coronavirus vaccine appointments.

