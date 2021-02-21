https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539796-pence-declined-invitation-to-attend-cpac-reports

Former Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceLawyer who filed suit to reverse 2020 election results referred by judge for discipline Fauci: Scientists lacked ‘any direction’ from Trump in last days of presidency Trump turned down meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Nikki Haley MORE declined an invitation to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) next week, according to multiple reports.

Organizers of the annual conservative conference are seeking to change the former vice president’s mind about attending or giving remarks, an unidentified source confirmed to CNN.

Another unidentified source confirmed to the outlet that Pence is planning to stay out of the headlines for at least six months after leaving office in January.

The former vice president announced earlier this month that he will join the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow. He is also set to start a podcast, pen a monthly op-ed, and speak at conferences and colleges in a new role as the Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar at the conservative Young America’s Foundation.

CPAC will kick off on Thursday in Orlando, Fla. The annual conference will end next Sunday, with former President Trump Donald TrumpGovernors in hot water over their coronavirus response DOJ investigating whether Alex Jones, Roger Stone played role in Jan. 6 riots: WaPo Did Biden just endorse ‘human rights with Chinese characteristics’? MORE set to give closing remarks in his first public appearance since leaving the White House last month.

Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill that the former president will speak about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. He is also expected to attack President Biden Joe BidenClose to 70 dead in states with severe winter weather: report Two more deaths confirmed in Louisiana related to severe winter weather Lawyer who filed suit to reverse 2020 election results referred by judge for discipline MORE’s immigration platform.

The annual conference is traditionally held in Maryland, but it was moved to Orlando this year in order to avoid strict coronavirus restrictions.

The conference comes amid an intraparty struggle among Republicans over Trump’s place in the GOP. While some lawmakers have called for continued support for the president, others have urged the party to move on.

Trump last week released a statement unloading on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving White House Biden seeks to escape Trump’s ghost White Christian nationalism and the next wave of political violence MORE (R-Ky.), calling him a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” and blaming him for Republicans losing majority control of the Senate in 2020.

Trump also vowed to back challengers to Republicans who have been vocal critics of his administration.

The Hill has reached out to Pence and the American Conservative Union, which hosts CPAC, for comment.

