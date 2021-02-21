https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pence-cpac-trump/2021/02/21/id/1010915

Former Vice President Mike Pence turned down an invitation to speak at next week’s Conservative Political Action Conference, according to a source who spoke with Politico.

Organizers are hoping he changes his mind, though Pence is intent on keeping a low profile over the next six months, according to CNN.

The conference, set to take place next Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Fla., will include Donald Trump’s first post-presidential appearance.

Trump is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative moment, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

CPAC will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials and others who represent his wing of the GOP, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Pence and Trump still speak and departed the White House “amicably,” according to Marc Short, who served as chief of staff to Pence.

