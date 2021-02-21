https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/peter-navarro-blistering-response-to-marc-short-interview/

Marc Short plotted to oust Donald Trump with Koch funding

“Marc Short is a tool of the Koch Brothers — the biggest anti-MAGA movement in the Republican Party.”

As Trump skyrocketed in the polls in 2016, Navarro said Short orchestrated a covert plan bankrolled by the Koch Brothers to replace the insurgent candidate with amnesty-loving Sen. Marco Rubio on Super Tuesday 2016.

