http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ho56HVEBJ_I/

Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi” that based on a New York Times report that the Justice Department was investigating Roger Stone’s ties to some of the Capitol rioters, it was becoming clear that former President Donald Trump “a planner” of the so-called insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Plaskett said, “As for what this new report is showing with regard to Roger Stone and other allies of the president, I think it’s solidifying that, in fact, the president was, in fact, not only an instigator but a planner of the attack on January 6.”

She added, “I think it leads to other law enforcement agencies having additional support of what the president’s involvement was. I’m really looking at what’s happening in the District of Columbia, with their law enforcement agencies and attorney general looking into the incitement of violence by the president and his allies. I’m hopeful that as Speaker Pelosi is putting together her commission, that is going to look at the issues that not only the security issues related to January 6th but what were the insidious motivations behind the attack on our Capitol.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

