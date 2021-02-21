https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/please-help-us-identify-running-websites-keep-stealing-content-profit-thetruedefender-themagapatriots-conservativesarmy-madnesshub/

Dear The Gateway Pundit Readers:

For years The Gateway Pundit has been a huge target for the Marxist left.

In March 2017 Columbia Journalism Review published a study of the 2016 election that found The Gateway Pundit wsa the 4th ranked influential conservative platform in the country. Harvard University published a similar study months later.

Since that time our traffic has been targeted and our content censored and shadowbanned by the far left tech giants. Early this month Twitter permanently suspended our Gateway Pundit account after we reported on a mystroious van of 61 boxes of ballots that were dropped off at 3:30 in the morning on election night without proper chain of custody documentation. This was too much for Twtter to handle. So they banned our account.

For years Google has shadowbanned our content. Wikipedia has stolen our name to defame us. The Gateway Pundit is banned or censored by every tech giant to some capacity.

Despite this, our traffic continues to grow year after year. Last week we were ranked as one of the fastest growing websites in the country and we are now larger than MSNBC and others!

But today we face more challenges.

There are several “knock-off” websites set up to steal our content, word-for-word for ALL of their content.

We have repeatedly reached out to them and told them to stop their plagiarism. This is the total theft of our content. But their crimes continue.

Here is a list of the perpetrators:

americanconservatives.today

thetruedefender.com

http://conservativesarmy.com

themagapatriots.com

There may be others.

Please help us identify who is running these websites.

What they are doing is completely unethical.

At least one of these websites also steals from other top conservative websites.

Thank you. And thank you always for your support!

