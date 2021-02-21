https://www.oann.com/press-secy-psaki-goal-to-open-majority-of-schools-by-april/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=press-secy-psaki-goal-to-open-majority-of-schools-by-april

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House February 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

The Biden administration hopes to open a majority of schools by April. On Sunday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said they can only meet their goal if Democrats’ $2 trillion stimulus passes through Congress to provide more funding to schools.

Meanwhile, teachers’ unions across the country have called for priority vaccinations and more PPE for school campuses. Psaki noted the CDC has maintained that teachers are not required to be vaccinated before returning to school. She also claimed Biden set aside billions of dollars to give to schools.

“That’s why he’s proposed $130 billion in the American Rescue Plan,” Psaki stated. “Because many schools across the country don’t have the resources to be able to invest in improving facilities, in hiring more bus drivers [or] in hiring more temporary teachers so we can have smaller class sizes.”

Students at Driggers Elementary School attend a class in-person as they interact with classmates virtually, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in San Antonio. After seeing two academic years thrown off course by the pandemic, school leaders around the country are planning for the possibility of more distance learning next fall at the start of yet another school year. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

In the meantime, the coronavirus relief stimulus is not expected to be voted on until Mid March.

