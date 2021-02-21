https://www.oann.com/press-secy-psaki-goal-to-open-majority-of-schools-by-april/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=press-secy-psaki-goal-to-open-majority-of-schools-by-april

February 21, 2021

The Biden administration hopes to open a majority of schools by April. On Sunday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said they can only meet their goal if Democrats’ $2 trillion stimulus passes through Congress to provide more funding to schools.

Meanwhile, teachers’ unions across the country have called for priority vaccinations and more PPE for school campuses. Psaki noted the CDC has maintained that teachers are not required to be vaccinated before returning to school. She also claimed Biden set aside billions of dollars to give to schools.

.@jonkarl: “Are we going to see a majority of the schools in this country open by April?”@PressSec Jen Psaki: “That’s our goal, that’s our objective, that’s our plan, Jon.” https://t.co/dHa10k0z86 pic.twitter.com/ENlhqCQXGT — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 21, 2021

“That’s why he’s proposed $130 billion in the American Rescue Plan,” Psaki stated. “Because many schools across the country don’t have the resources to be able to invest in improving facilities, in hiring more bus drivers [or] in hiring more temporary teachers so we can have smaller class sizes.”

In the meantime, the coronavirus relief stimulus is not expected to be voted on until Mid March.

