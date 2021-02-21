http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hD5CKvgex4o/

LONDON (AP) – Prince Charles went to a London hospital on Saturday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for “observation and rest” after falling ill.

Charles arrived at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital by car in the afternoon and stayed for about half an hour. The hospital’s website says visits are only allowed in “exceptional circumstances” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Philip, 99, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday on the advice of his doctor in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.”

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to remain through the weekend and into next week.

Iron Duke: Royal Family Marks Prince Philip’s 99th Birthday With Rare Picture https://t.co/JGCSrbFdha — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 10, 2020

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the Queen, 94, received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. His most recent public event was a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace in July.

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

