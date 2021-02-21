https://www.oann.com/psaki-dodges-questions-on-gov-cuomos-handling-of-pandemic/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=psaki-dodges-questions-on-gov-cuomos-handling-of-pandemic

UPDATED 12:43 PM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki sidestepped questions over Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-N.Y.) handling of the coronavirus.

In an interview with ABC on Sunday, Psaki was asked whether the Biden administration still saw Cuomo as the “gold standard” despite the recent nursing home scandal.

She dodged the question, saying the administration would continue to work with “governors across the country.” Psaki instead pointed to Biden’s goals, ignoring the shortcomings of those he championed since coming into office.

“We work with Governor Cuomo just like we work with governors across the country. He’s also the chair of the NGA, so he plays an important role in ensuring that we are coordinating closely and getting assistance out to people of his state and states across the country,” Psaki stated. “We’ll continue to do that. Of course, there will be a process, and investigations, we’ll leave that to others to determine how that path is going to move.”

Psaki did not say whether or not Cuomo should face any repercussions over the nursing home scandal. She instead went on to say the administration will work closely with Cuomo moving forward.

