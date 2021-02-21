https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/21/megyn-kelly-jen-psaki-lacks-courage-andrew-cuomo-lie/

Independent journalist Megyn Kelly criticized White House press secretary Jen Psaki, saying Sunday that she didn’t have the courage to call out Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Psaki projects total fear in every exchange. Her meekness is maddening. So I guess we shouldn’t be surprised she lacks the courage to do as even the Dem AG of NYS has done and call Cuomo’s lie a lie,” Kelly tweeted. (RELATED: ‘This Needs To Happen’: Megyn Kelly Joins Calls For Janice Dean To Challenge Andrew Cuomo)

Psaki projects total fear in every exchange. Her meekness is maddening. So I guess we shouldn’t be surprised she lacks the courage to do as even the Dem AG of NYS has done and call Cuomo’s lie a lie. https://t.co/3DruBl88bD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 21, 2021

Psaki, who made an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” skirted a yes-no question from Jonathan Karl about Cuomo’s leadership and reports that he had hidden coronavirus data from his state’s nursing homes and threatened Democratic New York Assemblyman Ron Kim. (RELATED: ‘Loud Enough For My Wife To Hear’: Democrat Details Threatening Phone Call From Gov. Cuomo)

JON KARL: Jen, my question was, does President Biden still believe that Andrew Cuomo represents the ‘gold standard’ on leadership during this pandemic? Just a yes or no. JEN PSAKI: Jon, the president, the president, well, it doesn’t always have to be a yes or no answer.” ???????? https://t.co/K0djopD27H — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 21, 2021

Kelly was not alone in criticizing Psaki — Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, “The View” host Meghan McCain, and nationally syndicated radio host Dana Loesch joined in as well.

