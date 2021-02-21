https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/psaki-repeatedly-refuses-condemn-cuomos-actions-led-deaths-thousands-elderly-new-york-nursing-home-residents-video/

Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday repeatedly refused to condemn Governor Cuomo’s actions that led to the deaths of thousands of elderly New York nursing home residents.

Thousands of nursing home residents in New York died because of Andrew Cuomo’s edict ordering Covid patients back into the nursing homes.

An audio was recently leaked of New York Governor Cuomo’s top aide apologizing to Democrat lawmakers for intentionally withholding the state’s COVID nursing home death toll from them.

This is what Joe Biden considers the “gold standard” when it comes to leadership on the Covid pandemic.

ABC’s Jon Karl pressed Psaki on Biden’s previous comments where he considered Cuomo’s actions “the gold standard.”

Psaki responded with prepared talking points and repeatedly refused to condemn Cuomo’s decision to order Covid patients back into nursing homes.

This is shameful.

WATCH:

Biden’s press secretary repeatedly refuses to condemn Andrew Cuomo’s actions that led to the deaths of thousands of elderly New York nursing home residents. pic.twitter.com/0VPApRtUV2 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 21, 2021

The FBI and US Attorney in Brooklyn are reportedly investigating Governor Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes amid the Covid pandemic.

New York Assembly Republicans on Thursday began the impeachment process against Governor Cuomo.

The Republican lawmakers announced a resolution to create an impeachment commission, the first step in the process of impeaching and ousting Cuomo.

This announcement comes one day after New York Senate Democrats moved on Wednesday to strip Governor Andrew Cuomo of his Emergency pandemic powers.

