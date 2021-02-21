https://www.oann.com/psaki-tries-to-defend-bidens-lack-of-support-for-texas/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=psaki-tries-to-defend-bidens-lack-of-support-for-texas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:20 PM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki attempted to defend Joe Biden’s lack of support for Texas during the recent winter storm.

“He was closely watching the news, talking to his team, and he is eager to go down to Texas and show his support,” Psaki stated. “But he’s also very mindful of the fact he doesn’t want to take away resources or attention.”

In previous disasters, President Trump would immediately head to areas in need to lead the rescue and recovery efforts by his personal example, but Psaki appeared to admit Biden’s presence on the ground would not be helpful.

She also attempted to defend Biden’s failure to distribute COVID-19 vaccines left to him by President Trump.

“We can’t control Mother Nature, no one can, but we can certainly contingency plan, and what our team has been doing and preparing to do is engage with and work with the postal service, work with FedEx and others to get those doses out to vaccination centers, to communities as quickly as they can handle them because of course, they need to be at a level of refrigeration,” Psaki stated.

Critics have taken aim at Psaki for her uninformative answers as Texas is reeling amid a lack of federal support and millions of doses of vaccines still sit in warehouses, while thousands of Americans continue to die.

