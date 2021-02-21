https://www.oann.com/rep-grothman-pushing-bill-to-exclude-illegal-immigrants-from-federal-assistance-program/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-grothman-pushing-bill-to-exclude-illegal-immigrants-from-federal-assistance-program

UPDATED 10:50 AM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

A Republican lawmaker wants to exclude illegal immigrants from all federal assistance programs. In his Smarter Plan for Immigrant Welfare bill introduced this month, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) proposed spending every cent of government aid only on American citizens.

With 700,000 immigrants sworn in yearly, Grothman said he disagrees with footing the bill for non-citizens and “whichever country” they came from. The proposed legislation would save an estimated 60 billion taxpayer dollars in its first year.

The wall saves money by reducing the number of illegal arms, drugs and immigrants crossing the border, as well as reducing the number of agents needed to patrol the border. Here is my update from the Tucson Sector in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/hJigkatfgX — Rep. Glenn Grothman (@RepGrothman) February 2, 2021

Illegal immigration has continued to spike amid eased border policies.

“Not surprising with the change of administrations, border patrol here is already seeing an increase in traffic,” Grothman said. “Which one would expect when public statements of the chief executive are clearly more amenable to illegal immigration.”

Grothman added the reinforced border wall in Arizona has helped cut costs by reducing the number of agents required per mile.

