UPDATED 10:25 AM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) warned Americans of the so-called “liberal elites” that are trying to take away beef production.

On Saturday, Hinson said radical leftists like Bill Gates do not relate to everyday Americans. This came after the billionaire tech mogul suggested the U.S. move to 100 percent synthetic beef production.

Come and take it, Bill. pic.twitter.com/9bjFrfVn3Q — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 16, 2021

Hinson, who represents Iowa, said the livestock industry is important to her state, and changing production could sacrifice thousands of jobs. On Twitter Saturday, Hinson called on Americans to tell legislatures they “want the real stuff,” not meat “manufactured in a test tube.”

Billionaire liberal elitists like Bill Gates want Americans to eat 100% synthetic beef. Not going to happen. Sign my petition and tell the Democrats HANDS OFF OUR BEEF!https://t.co/rpohkLfqZV pic.twitter.com/duXFFyi6pY — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) February 20, 2021

“This is one of the craziest suggestions that Democrats have made. Sign on to my petition today to help me and my team protect America’s livestock industry,” Hinson said. “Let’s tell Democrats to keep their hands off our beef.”

The congresswoman said the petition is to “stand against radical policy” and call for Democrats to disregard mandating synthetic meat production.

