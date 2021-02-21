https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/McCaul-Texasstorm-AOC/2021/02/21/id/1010881

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on Sunday hailed progressive lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for “crossing party lines” and working to help people in Texas devastated by a winter storm that took out their power grid.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” McCaul said the help from Ocasio-Cortez and Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke is “what America is about.”

“It’s great AOC and Beto are crossing party lines,” he said. “I think we need to be helping as well, and we will with the federal emergency declaration we got from [President Joe Biden],” he said. “But I think it’s great that they’re crossing party lines to help Americans first and not just Republicans or Democrats. That’s the way it really should be.”

He acknowledged that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is “taking heat” for going out of state during the crisis.

“When a crisis hits my state, I’m there. I’m not going to go on some vacation,” he said. “I know Mr. Cruz called it a mistake and owned up to that, but I think that was a big mistake. .. I was on the ground trying to help my people out and my constituents and that’s what we should be doing in a time of crisis just like we did during the hurricane season, as well.”

