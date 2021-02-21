https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/539781-republican-arkansas-governor-says-he-would-not-support-trump-2024

Arkansas Gov. Asa HutchinsonAsa HutchinsonSunday shows preview: CDC school reopening guidance stirs debate; Texas battles winter freeze Arkansas state senator says he’s leaving Republican Party Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin drops gubernatorial campaign, to run for attorney general MORE (R) said Sunday that he would not support former President Trump Donald TrumpGovernors in hot water over their coronavirus response DOJ investigating whether Alex Jones, Roger Stone played role in Jan. 6 riots: WaPo Did Biden just endorse ‘human rights with Chinese characteristics’? MORE if he ran for the White House again in 2024, pointing to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Republican governor was asked by host Dana Bash Dana BashPass the rescue bill — with or without Republicans Portman says Republican leadership ‘ought to stand up’ against Greene’s comments Biden aides signal president is open to talks on COVID-19 relief MORE if he would vote for Trump should the former president run in 2024.

“No, I wouldn’t. It’s time,” Hutchinson responded.

“He’s going to have a voice … as former presidents do. But there’s many voices in the party,” the governor added. “He should not define our future. We have got to define it for ourself.”

Hutchinson’s statement is one of the strongest from a GOP governor breaking with the former president since the riot.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has also voiced his desire for the Republican Party to move on from Trump.

Aside from notable exceptions such as Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyWhite Christian nationalism and the next wave of political violence Lee after Romney’s impeachment vote: There’s enough room in GOP ‘for both of us’ Political purists bring ‘cancel culture’ to the Republican Party MORE (Wyo.), many Republican lawmakers refused to lay the blame on Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results for the violence that unfolded last month.

Ten House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump over his role in the riot. Seven Republicans voted to convict Trump in his trial in the Senate, where the former president was ultimately acquitted.

Hutchinson was one of the few prominent GOP officials to acknowledge President Biden Joe BidenClose to 70 dead in states with severe winter weather: report Two more deaths confirmed in Louisiana related to severe winter weather Lawyer who filed suit to reverse 2020 election results referred by judge for discipline MORE‘s victory in the days immediately following Trump’s election defeat in November, telling NBC’s “Meet the Press” at the time that he expected Trump “will have a voice for a long time in the party.”

