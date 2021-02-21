https://thehill.com/homenews/media/539756-saturday-night-live-targets-cruz-cuomo

“Saturday Night Live” in its latest episode poked fun at a pair of prominent politicians caught up in scandals this week.

During a skit titled “Oops you did it again” with Chloe Fineman playing host Britney Spears, the sketch comedy show spoofed Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving White House Can Ted Cruz out-ski the avalanche of criticism? Biden announces disaster declaration for Texas amid severe weather MORE (R-Texas), who was criticized for traveling to Cancun with his family while a deadly winter storm hit his state, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoGovernors in hot water over their coronavirus response Media’s gushing promotion of Gov. Cuomo looks pretty bad now Cancun Cruz deserves to be dragged, but media’s selective outrage is painfully apparent MORE (D), who has admitted a “mistake” in withholding data on coronavirus-related deaths in his state’s nursing homes.

“And now I’m in a little bit of hot water,” Aidy Bryant’s Cruz says. “Which I’m told is something nobody in Texas has.”

Bryan’s Cruz then said he “deeply regrets” his trip to Mexico, “especially flying United.”

The lawmaker then apologizes, saying, “I’m pretty bad at human stuff.”

“Would a coward have the [guts] to blame his actions on his young daughters?” he asks.

Comedian Pete Davidson then joins the skit, depicting Cuomo.

“Some of the people who died in nursing homes were not counted as nursing home deaths,” Davidson’s Cuomo admits. “It’s like what happens at Disney World. People die and they move the bodies. They say ‘oh I guess Brenda died in the parking lot and not in the tea cups.”

Bryant’s Cruz then leans over to commiserate, saying they are both “strong misunderstood men.”

“Do not associate yourself with me,” “Cuomo” tells “Cruz.”

“We are not the same. I am a man you are a clown. And if you mess with me I will send you to a clown hospital. And when you die, I will not count your body,” he added.

