https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Scalise-COVID-stimulus/2021/02/21/id/1010892

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said Sunday “the money is there” already to reopen schools to in-person instruction.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Scalise said President Joe Biden’s plan to get children back in school after another coronavirus relief package is unnecessary.

“So much science out here that says that this is hurting kids, millions of kids in America right now, that are not getting in-classroom learning every day,” he said. “You can look at CDC guidance, they lay out safely how to reopen, places where the virus is not as serious.

“But if you look at what the priorities should be, it should be the children. That’s not the case” in the current federal plan.

According to Scalise, the “idea that you have to wait until the money comes out” is not the case.

“There’s over $60 billion still remaining in previous relief package, the money is there,” he said.

“Let’s target the money, but this idea that Washington should be giving out $100-plus billion of new money to school and not even requiring them to reopen — that’s an insult to those children who are demanding they go back to school,” Scalise said.

