https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/21/school-choice-now-corey-deangelis-takes-teachers-union-apart-in-receipt-filled-thread-for-calling-themselves-a-safety-barrier-against-gop-talking-points/

The Biden administration has caved to and empowered the teacher’s union instead of listening to the science and sending kids back to the classroom. We’re not the least bit surprised considering the union owns him (and most Democrats) but this is just getting blatant at this point.

And you know the unions are feeling the pressure because they’re starting to blame Republicans and their talking points …

No seriously.

Hey, these unions suck – you can’t be surprised by this:

They’re fussy about an article written by the Wall Street Journal.

Truth hurts.

Corey DeAngelis just tore them up:

Wow.

Maybe even the blue states are starting to wake up?

SO MUCH THIS!!!

Look at that climb!

Winner winner chicken dinner.

OPEN THE DAMN SCHOOLS.

Even Fauci is saying so.

The teacher’s union is simply poisoning this country. Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

‘All fun and games until you start promoting anti-Semitic myths’: SNL under fire for ‘joke’ about Israel and COVID vaccinations (watch)

BOOM goes the dynamite! AG uses media nobs accusing DeSantis of being racist with vaccination plan to NUKE Cuomo and it’s simply GLORIOUS

Dems follow the science of ANY union that pays the most! Amy Klobuchar really STEPS in it explaining how we’re finally beating the pandemic

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...