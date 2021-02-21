https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/21/school-choice-now-corey-deangelis-takes-teachers-union-apart-in-receipt-filled-thread-for-calling-themselves-a-safety-barrier-against-gop-talking-points/

The Biden administration has caved to and empowered the teacher’s union instead of listening to the science and sending kids back to the classroom. We’re not the least bit surprised considering the union owns him (and most Democrats) but this is just getting blatant at this point.

And you know the unions are feeling the pressure because they’re starting to blame Republicans and their talking points …

No seriously.

Hey, these unions suck – you can’t be surprised by this:

Teachers, staff, and the unions behind them are not a barrier to schools reopening. We are a barrier to staff and students being put in danger for Republican talking points. https://t.co/0nHKUl8e5p — AFT (@AFTunion) February 20, 2021

They’re fussy about an article written by the Wall Street Journal.

Truth hurts.

Corey DeAngelis just tore them up:

Four studies have found that places with stronger teachers unions are substantially less likely to reopen schools in person.https://t.co/SIuTGoDnnI — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2021

Families are getting a bad deal and they know it A national survey found a 10 percentage point jump in support for school choice in a few months They’re realizing there isn’t any good reason to fund institutions when we can fund students directly insteadhttps://t.co/ng6PhJfosA — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2021

Wow.

Maybe even the blue states are starting to wake up?

If a grocery store doesn’t reopen families can take their money elsewhere If a school doesn’t reopen families should similarly be able to take their children’s education dollars elsewhere. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2021

SO MUCH THIS!!!

Another national survey found support for each type of school choice increased since last year Education Savings Accounts: +5%

Tax Credit Scholarships: +9%

Private School Vouchers: +16%

Charter Schools: +13% pic.twitter.com/ckGRg9gxjS — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2021

Look at that climb!

Families should be able to take their children’s education dollars elsewhere regardless of the reopening decision Education funding is supposed to be meant for educating children – not for protecting a particular institution. We should fund students, not systems. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2021

Winner winner chicken dinner.

“The preponderance of available evidence from the fall school semester has been reassuring” “there has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.” https://t.co/qD6BUtHNFG — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2021

NYC positivity rate: 7.45%

NYC school positivity rate: 0.55% — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2021

“Schools are not spreading covid-19. This new data makes the case.”https://t.co/B0ALpTFKSf — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2021

OPEN THE DAMN SCHOOLS.

“In-person schooling does not appear to increase the risk of covid-19 transmission for staff and students, according to data from New York state.” pic.twitter.com/JSRhdK0jSk — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2021

UNICEF: “Data from 191 countries shows no consistent link between reopening schools and increased rates of coronavirus infection.”https://t.co/s560q5ONEe — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2021

Dr. Fauci: “The default position should be to try as best as possible within reason to keep the children in school or to get them back to school […] if you look at the data the spread among children and from children is not really big at all”pic.twitter.com/G0MqlA0NDQ — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2021

Even Fauci is saying so.

“Our results suggest that school reopenings have not increased COVID-19 hospitalizations, especially for the 75 percent of counties that had the lowest baseline hospitalizations.”https://t.co/LqV1OIgK1U — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) February 21, 2021

The teacher’s union is simply poisoning this country. Sorry, not sorry.

***

