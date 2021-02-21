https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/539801-schumer-says-hes-working-to-find-votes-to-confirm-bidens-omb-pick

Senate Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerOVERNIGHT ENERGY: US officially rejoins Paris climate agreement | Biden Energy Dept orders sweeping review of Trump energy rules | Texas power grid was ‘seconds and minutes’ from total failure, officials say Trump’s Slovenia Ambassador Lynda Blanchard jumps into Alabama Senate race League of Conservation Voters adds racial justice issues to 2020 congressional scorecard MORE (D-N.Y.) said on Sunday that he is working to try to find the votes to confirm Neera Tanden Neera TandenBiden won’t pull Tanden nomination, says she’ll get the votes On The Money: What’s next for Neera Tanden’s nomination Manchin to oppose Biden’s pick of Neera Tanden MORE to be President Biden’s Office of Management and Budget director.

“I am working with President Biden Joe BidenClose to 70 dead in states with severe winter weather: report Two more deaths confirmed in Louisiana related to severe winter weather Lawyer who filed suit to reverse 2020 election results referred by judge for discipline MORE to find the extra votes so she can be passed. I think she would be a very good OMB leader,” Schumer told reporters in New York.

Tanden’s nomination was thrown into limbo on Friday when Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinBiden pick for surgeon general made over M on COVID-19 consultations and speaking events: report Sanders says he’s ‘confident’ increase to minimum wage will stay in coronavirus package House panel unveils .9T relief package MORE (W.Va.) announced that he could not support her. Manchin said that he was worried her previous tweets and statements “will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress” and the head of OMB.

In order to be confirmed to lead OMB, Tanden needs 50 votes, which would let Vice President Harris break the tie.

That means she could have been confirmed if every Democratic senator supported her.

Manchin is the first Democratic senator to announce he would not support Tanden, who has faced fierce pushback from Republicans during two nomination hearings because of her previous tweets and statements.

Tanden has apologized for her previous tweets, where, among other things, she compared GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump to speak at CPAC in first public appearance since leaving White House Biden seeks to escape Trump’s ghost White Christian nationalism and the next wave of political violence MORE (R-Ky.) to Voldemort and called Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsOn The Money: What’s next for Neera Tanden’s nomination Manchin to oppose Biden’s pick of Neera Tanden Trump ready to make McConnell’s life miserable MORE (R-Maine) “the worst.” Republicans have also drawn criticism for their focus on her tweets after many of the same lawmakers spent four years downplaying or ignoring tweets from then-President Trump Donald TrumpGovernors in hot water over their coronavirus response DOJ investigating whether Alex Jones, Roger Stone played role in Jan. 6 riots: WaPo Did Biden just endorse ‘human rights with Chinese characteristics’? MORE, who used his account to go after both Democrats and members of his own party.

The Senate Budget Committee is scheduled to hold a vote on Wednesday on whether to send her nomination to the Senate floor. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says he’s ‘confident’ increase to minimum wage will stay in coronavirus package The Nation reporter says voting order of states ‘critical’ in presidential primary Manchin to oppose Biden’s pick of Neera Tanden MORE (I-Vt.), the committee chairman, has not said yet if he will support Tanden.

No GOP senator has said, yet, that they will support Tanden and most are expected to oppose her. Because of Manchin’s opposition, she’ll need the support of at least one GOP senator to be confirmed.

Biden has indicated that he’s not pulling her nomination and defended Tanden late last week.

“I think we are going to find the votes and get her confirmed,” Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews following a trip to the Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant in Michigan.

