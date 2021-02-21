https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ronjohnson-protests-Senatehearing/2021/02/21/id/1010904

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Sunday blasted the Democrats’ double-standard about protest violence, calling it senseless and “unequal enforcement of the law.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Johnson said that conservatives and Republicans “we are consistent in the condemnation of violence.”

“Peaceful protests that turned into riots, we condemn it,” he said. “We want to see those people that were involved in violent acts prosecuted to the full of the law. That’s not the same standard that Democrats use, that really sat by [and] in many cases encouraged the riots to occur over the summer.”

He lamented the “billion dollars of damage” during the summer social justice protests and the “encouragement” by Vice President Kamala Harris at the time “that would bail out the rioters.”

“How does that make sense? The double standard, unequal enforcement of the law is what really troubles a lot of people on our side of the aisle,” Johnson declared.

Johnson also said when Tuesday’s first hearing on Capitol Hill security starts, it’ll be with a lack of information.

“It would be far better if we were having the hearing on Tuesday with a lot of information being returned. Testimony from the people that were involved, other than just news accounts,” he said.

“Right now we will be going to the hearing with what we hear in the newspaper and what the [House impeachment managers] presented… so many parts [with] selective editing, editing out of context. We don’t have the basic information I would like to have before I go into a hearing.”

