People stand above at an office yard flooded following heavy rains, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Heavy downpours combined with poor city sewage planning often causes heavy flooding in parts of greater Jakarta. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

People stood above at an office yard flooded following heavy rains, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

UPDATED 11:50 AM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

On Saturday, 1,300 people evacuated Indonesia’s capital Jakarta after monsoon floods slammed the city. Floodwaters reached roughly six feet in parts of the city, which is home to over 10 million people.

The country set up two dozen evacuation sites for residents from over 200 neighborhoods hit by floodwaters. Resident social media posts show shoulder-high muddy waters and vehicles almost completely submerged.

People swim through a flooded neighborhood following heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Heavy downpours combined with poor city sewage planning often causes heavy flooding in parts of greater Jakarta. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

People swam through a flooded neighborhood following heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Heavy downpours combined with poor city sewage planning often causes heavy flooding in parts of greater Jakarta. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

“I don’t know about other areas, but at my house it reached my chest,” an evacuee said.

The country’s meteorology agency has cautioned residents to be on alert for more potential flooding over the next four days.

At least five people have been killed by the flooding so far.

