https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/snl-fire-anti-semitic-joke-israeli-covid-vaccines/

(NEW YORK POST) — “Saturday Night Live” and star Michael Che are under fire from critics for a joke they claim was anti-Semitic.

“Israel is reporting that they’ve vaccinated half of their population. I’m going to guess it’s the Jewish half,” the Weekend Update correspondent cracked Sunday morning.

The vast majority of Israel’s population — 74 percent — is Jewish, according to the Jewish Virtual Library.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook