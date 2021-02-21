https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/splc-reclassifies-black-separatist-movements-born-valid-anger/

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a reportedly notorious progressive donation mill, has issued a detailed explanation as to why the group is easing up on anti-LGBT, misogynistic, and anti-Semitic black separatist groups on its detailed hate map.

Despite all the hate that black separatists openly preach.

Equity Through Accuracy: Changes to Our Hate Map was published by the SPLC’s Intelligence Project, which publishes the Intelligence Report magazine (I reject this opportunity to make the predictable quip at this time).

The SPLC, a liberal activist group that came under criticism two years ago in a New Yorker magazine report that suggested the group scams liberal donors out of money, long has been criticized for its clear ideological bias in how it designates hate groups and hate ideology, yet the group’s database has been used by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for years.

The report explained at length the SPLC’s decision to assuage black separatists from the designation of hate group while still firmly and explicitly denouncing the problematic values the groups espouse, such as anti-LGBT rhetoric, anti-Semitism and misogyny.

They did not, however, mention anti-white racism or racist black supremacy other than to briefly acknowledge “while these groups can be virulently anti-white, this prejudice does not represent the same threat as white supremacy in America.”

The SPLC‘s decision to restructure its hate map to “better capture the power dynamics endemic to white supremacy” was based on “many internal and external conversations” (as “conversations” are the mode du jour to end white supremacy, racism, and all hate, ever in 2021).

“Black separatist groups land on the SPLC hate map because they propagate anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ and male supremacist views, not because they oppose a white supremacist power structure,” the group clarified.

However, the Southern Poverty Law Center explains that the black separatist listing “created a color line bias, separating hate and extremism by race and granting the appearance of a false equivalency of equal hate on both sides.”

“But the hate is not equal,” the SPLC firmly insisted. “Black separatism was born out of valid anger against very real historical and systemic oppression. Black people in the U.S. have rarely experienced having a power structure that represents them. However, white nationalism has held historical, systemic and institutional power for hundreds of years in this country.”

“Wanting separation from a society that has historically and systemically oppressed Black communities isn’t extremism,” and “Black dissent isn’t black violence,” were further firm insistencies, as well as “equivocating the two enables this over-policing of Black activism.”

The latter point was in no exhaustive manner supported by the report other than a link to a BuzzFeed News article published during the George Floyd riots lamenting that documentation on how the feds monitored the summer-long crime spree only once mentioned “white supremacists.”

Yet it is on the alleged basis that black separatists, whom they inexplicably conflate freely with black activists in general, are being disproportionately scrutinized by law enforcement.

In recognition of the “common language” they share with black separatists, and that the terror designation is an attempt to “criminalize Black activism,” the SPLC stated that they “believe this contention is used to justify the over-policing and surveillance of communities of color. Contributing to a false dichotomy does not serve SPLC’s mission of racial equity.”

They decried the FBI’s “Black Identity Extremist” label for monitoring domestic terrorism, which they characterized as unfounded and “in itself a form of suppressing Black activism and organizing.”

And so, the group declares, “We aim to expose these groups without helping the FBI in its definition of Black identity extremists, and this requires a change in how we talk about these groups.

“Going forward, groups formerly designated as Black Separatist will be characterized by anti-Semitism, anti-LGBTQ, male supremacy and whatever additional ideological categories most accurately describe their offending beliefs.”

It’s like watching the conclusion of a nail-biting tightrope performance.

So, to be clear: Black nationalists will be scolded by the SPLC for all their anti-progressive wrongthink and some of the brazenly racist beliefs they hold but most certainly not for the anti-white hatred.

If it seems the SPLC is trying to have their cake and eat it too, that’s probably because this is, in fact, exactly what the group is trying to do.

There’s certainly no way around it — the SPLC is going to great lengths to apologize for black supremacists, pausing only to offer lip service to other marginalized groups by way of covering for the glaring hypocrisy it is to denounce the hate these groups preach while advocating for them to be held to a lower standard by law enforcement.

The organization is honor-bound by the laws of cancel culture progressivism to reject the problematic racist ideology that black separatists unabashedly promote, yet clings to the insistence that such groups are persecuted to support the broader narrative, and it betrays the hollowness of their professed dedication to confronting hate and injustice.

